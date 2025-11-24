Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

Shriram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
On private placement basis

Shriram Finance has allotted 25,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, listed, Redeemable, taxable Non Convertible Debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 1 lakh on private placement basis for a Base issue size of Rs. 250 crore with an option retain green shoe of Rs 250 crore.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

