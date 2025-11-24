Aditya Birla Capital allots 12.71 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 12,71,473 equity shares under ESOP on 24 November 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,13,46,15,680 (i.e. 2,61,34,61,568 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,14,73,30,410 (i.e. 2,61,47,33,041 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News