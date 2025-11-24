Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rebounds well from historic low but fails to lift above 89/$ mark

INR rebounds well from historic low but fails to lift above 89/$ mark

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee rebounded well on Monday following a sharp plunge to hit a lifetime low level on Friday. The rupee had plunged 98 paise to close at its lifetime low of 89.66 against the US dollar on Friday, due to a huge demand for the greenback in the domestic forex market amid widespread selling pressure in local and global equities and trade-related uncertainties. Rupee climbed by almost 50 paise to settle at around 89.15 (provisional) against the greenback, due to US dollar selling by banks and importers amid a dip in global crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 89.46 and moved in the range of 89.05 and 89.50 during the day. Meanwhile, Indian shares also ended lower on Monday despite positive cues from global markets.The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 331.21 points, or 0.39 percent, at 84,900.71 due to selling by foreign institutional investors amid a weakening rupee. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors net sold equities worth Rs 1,766 crore on November 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

Dr. Reddy's receives EC marketing authorization for AVT03 (denosumab)

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 5.09 times

Australian markets rally

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark end at 3,836

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story