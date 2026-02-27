Senior leader Praful Patel was re-elected as national working president, while Sunil Tatkare was unanimously re-elected as the Maharashtra unit president.
In her address, Sunetra Pawar acknowledged that the responsibility would be challenging but said she was not new to politics or public life, having been closely associated with the party for years. She outlined a focus on expanding the partys presence in urban areas and strengthening outreach to women, while reiterating commitment to the ideological legacy of Shiv, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. She also said she had set aside personal grief for the welfare of the State and described the party as her extended family.
