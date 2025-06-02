Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India sells 58,701 units in May'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 58,701 units in May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded total monthly sales of 58,701 units in May 2025, comprising domestic sales of 43,861 units and export sales of 14,840 units.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, HMIL's total sales volume for May 2025 stood at 58,701 units. May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models. We continue to witness consistent growth in our exports volume and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that we passionately uphold. Going forward, we remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

