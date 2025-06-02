VJTF Eduservices reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.04 crore

Net Loss of VJTF Eduservices reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.51% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.55% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.