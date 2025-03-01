Hyundai Motor India sells 58,727 units in Feb'25

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded total monthly sales of 58,727 units in February 2025, comprising domestic sales of 47,727 units and export sales of 11,000 units.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, With a 6.8% YoY growth in export sales in February 2025, we are witnessing increasing global demand for our Made-in-India products, reflecting Hyundai's strong acceptance worldwide. By optimizing exports, we will continue to reinforce HMIL's position as a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company. On the Domestic Sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market.

