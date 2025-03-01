Escorts Kubota tractor sales volume rises 11% YoY in Feb'25

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 11.4% to 8,590 units in February 2025 as against 7,709 units sold in February 2024.

While domestic sales also grew 9.6% to 7,968 units in February 2025 compared with 7,269 units sold in February 2024.

The companys exports jumped 41.4% to 456 units in February 2025 as against 440 units posted in February 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 561 machines in February 2025, registering a decline of 16.3% from 670 machines sold in February 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, and double acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker's reported 7.67% increase in standalone net profit from continuing operations to Rs 290.47 crore on 8.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,935.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 1.84% to end at Rs 2,870.25 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News