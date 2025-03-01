Foseco India Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Foseco India reported a 19.87% jump in net profit to Rs 19.55 crore on a 11.57% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 136.47 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 26.30 crore, registering the growth of 20.64% compared with Rs 26.30 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses grew by 10.8% YoY to Rs 116.52 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 11.63 crore (down 8.78% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 73.08 crore (up 17.08% YoY).

Foseco India is engaged in the manufacturing of products used in the metallurgical industry. The products are in the nature of additives and consumables that improve the physical properties and performance of castings.

The counter gained 3% to end at Rs 3,488.50 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

