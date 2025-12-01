Hyundai Motor India sells 66,840 units in Nov'25

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hyundai Motor India achieved total monthly sales of 66,840 units in November 2025 thereby registering YOY growth of 9.1%. This includes monthly domestic sales of 50,340 units and exports of 16,500 units.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE bolstered HMIL's SUV contribution clocking bookings of more than 32,000 units within a month of its launch

