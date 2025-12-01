Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AVG Logistics Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd and Motor & General Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2025.

Alacrity Securities Ltd lost 11.48% to Rs 47.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 85494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53695 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd tumbled 11.19% to Rs 176.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 814 shares in the past one month. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd crashed 11.03% to Rs 62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16810 shares in the past one month. Anik Industries Ltd pared 10.00% to Rs 58.23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4168 shares in the past one month.