Hyundai Motor rises on 9% sales growth in November

Hyundai Motor India rose 3.54% to Rs 2,408 after reporting total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, up 9.1% year-on-year.Domestic sales stood at 50,340 units last month, a growth of 4.3% from a year earlier, while exports increased 26.9% YoY to 16,500 units.
The company said the all-new Hyundai Venue supported its SUV momentum, securing over 32,000 bookings within a month of launch.
Tarun Garg, whole-time director & chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India said, "Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a year-on-year growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025. Further, our commitment to bolstering Indias role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9% year-on-year growth in monthly exports."
Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.
The automaker reported consolidated revenue of Rs 17,460.8 crore in Q2 FY26, a growth of 1.2% year-on-year from Rs 17,260.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 6.4% from Rs 16,412.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,572.3 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 14.3% increase over Rs 1,375.5 crore in the year-ago period and a 14.8% rise sequentially from Rs 1,369.2 crore in Q1 FY26.
