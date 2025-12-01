Hyundai Motor rises on 9% sales growth in November

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hyundai Motor India rose 3.54% to Rs 2,408 after reporting total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, up 9.1% year-on-year.

Domestic sales stood at 50,340 units last month, a growth of 4.3% from a year earlier, while exports increased 26.9% YoY to 16,500 units.

The company said the all-new Hyundai Venue supported its SUV momentum, securing over 32,000 bookings within a month of launch.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director & chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India said, "Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a year-on-year growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025. Further, our commitment to bolstering Indias role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9% year-on-year growth in monthly exports."