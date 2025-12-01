Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor rises on 9% sales growth in November

Hyundai Motor rises on 9% sales growth in November

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hyundai Motor India rose 3.54% to Rs 2,408 after reporting total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, up 9.1% year-on-year.

Domestic sales stood at 50,340 units last month, a growth of 4.3% from a year earlier, while exports increased 26.9% YoY to 16,500 units.

The company said the all-new Hyundai Venue supported its SUV momentum, securing over 32,000 bookings within a month of launch.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director & chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India said, "Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a year-on-year growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025. Further, our commitment to bolstering Indias role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9% year-on-year growth in monthly exports."

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The automaker reported consolidated revenue of Rs 17,460.8 crore in Q2 FY26, a growth of 1.2% year-on-year from Rs 17,260.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 6.4% from Rs 16,412.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,572.3 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 14.3% increase over Rs 1,375.5 crore in the year-ago period and a 14.8% rise sequentially from Rs 1,369.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Nov sales jump 26%

Benchmarks trade near flat line; consumer durables shares decline

TVS Motor Company sells 5.19 lakh units in Nov'25

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story