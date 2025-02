I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.34% to Rs 558.05 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 558.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 488.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.558.05488.058.49-1.2152.59-7.4636.21-19.9728.54-15.24

