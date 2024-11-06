I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 113.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.54% to Rs 161.63 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 113.09% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.54% to Rs 161.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.161.6398.8376.3573.4547.1322.6246.3021.8334.5016.19

