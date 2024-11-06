I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 113.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.54% to Rs 161.63 croreNet profit of I K F Finance rose 113.09% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.54% to Rs 161.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.6398.83 64 OPM %76.3573.45 -PBDT47.1322.62 108 PBT46.3021.83 112 NP34.5016.19 113
