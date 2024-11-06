Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India rises after emerging as L-1 bidder for project worth Rs 4,099 crore project

Polycab India rises after emerging as L-1 bidder for project worth Rs 4,099 crore project

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Polycab India surged 3.12% to Rs 6839.75 after the company secured a significant contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a Rs 4,099.69 crore project to design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) the middle mile network of BharatNet in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

The contract stipulates a 3-year construction period, followed by a 10-year maintenance period. The maintenance fee will be 5.5% of the capital expenditure (capex) for the first five years and 6.5% for the subsequent five years.

Polycab India is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and fast-growing player in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) space. The Group is also in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 401.61 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 403.16 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,698.03 crore in Q1 FY25, up 20.79% as against with Rs 3,889.38 crore posted in Q1 FY24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India, US hold 21st Military Cooperation meet in Delhi to strengthen ties

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2024 LIVE: Summit to kick-off today, top industry leaders in attendance

New monopolists replacing old East India Company, says Rahul Gandhi

Interest rate cut cycle to pause if Trump wins US election 2024: ICICI Sec

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Battlegrounds too early to call; Trump bags Iowa, Ohio

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story