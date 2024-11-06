Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GAIL rallies as PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 2,690 cr in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
GAIL (India) jumped 6.77% to Rs 209.70 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 10.13% to Rs 2,689.67 crore on 2.7% rise in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 33,888.90 in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,469.65 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 10.6% YoY.

The companys revenue from natural gas marketing segment was at Rs 32,150.64 crore (up 2.09% YoY), city gas segment stood at Rs 3,412.45 crore (up 14.95% YoY) and transmission services segment income was at Rs 3,030.44 crore (up 11.38% YoY) during the quarter.

Petrochemicals division revenue was at Rs 2,175.98 crore (up 24.82% YoY) and income from LPG and liquid hydrocarbons division came in at Rs 1,296.26 crore (up 25.3% YoY) during the period under review.

The natural gas transmission volume stood at 130.63 MMSCMD and gas marketing volume was 96.60 MMSCMD in Q2 FY25.

The LHC & Polymer sale stood at 253 TMT & 226 TMT respectively in second quarter of FY25 as compared to 218 TMT & 169 TMT respectively in Q1 FY25.

On consolidated basis, the firms net profit jumped 38.7% to Rs 5,876.48 crore on 4.3% rise in net sales to Rs 68,626.67 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

The company has incurred a capex of Rs 1,885 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines, Petrochemicals etc., taking cumulative capex up to Rs 3,544 crore for H1 FY25.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.92% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as on 30 June 2024.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

