I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 31.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 31.86% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.62% to Rs 222.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.222.43161.6372.2776.3561.5847.1361.0446.3045.4934.50

