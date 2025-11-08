Shipping Corp Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Shipping Corporation of India reported 35.09% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 291.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 7.71% year on year to Rs 1,338.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 214.01 crore in Q2 FY26, up 28.28%, compared to Rs 298.42 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 3.38% year on year to Rs 1,235.51 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 682.97 crore (down 11.90% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 132.22 crore (up 7.79% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 47.36 crore (up 9.62% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 212.92 crore (down 28.61% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 200.89 crore (down 6.050% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 857.58 crore (down 3.07% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 73.79 crore (up 5.23% YoY), during the quarter. Shipping Corporation of India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, translating to 30% for the financial year 2025-26. Shipping Corporation of India is engaged involved in business of transporting goods and passengers.