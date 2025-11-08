Force Motors Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Force Motors reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 317.18 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 49.98% from the Rs 317.18 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 3.29% year on year to Rs 1,789.81 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 170.92 crore (up 31.72% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.23 crore (down 95.76% YoY) during the period under review.