Force Motors Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Force Motors reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 317.18 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 49.98% from the Rs 317.18 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses rose 3.29% year on year to Rs 1,789.81 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 170.92 crore (up 31.72% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.23 crore (down 95.76% YoY) during the period under review.
On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 110.16% to Rs 527.06 crore on 14.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,378.65 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
Shares of Force Motors added 1.65% to close at Rs 18,194.55 on Friday, 7 November, on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app