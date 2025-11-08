Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 9.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 1954.18 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 9.89% to Rs 134.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 1954.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1951.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1954.181951.3711.0210.86235.98231.33181.67182.77134.93122.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News