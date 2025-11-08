A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 51.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 154.09 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 51.79% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 154.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.154.09120.1265.9368.4643.5028.9141.0626.2030.1319.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News