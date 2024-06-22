Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Neo Energy secures LoA for 300 MW Wind-Solar project from SECI

JSW Neo Energy secures LoA for 300 MW Wind-Solar project from SECI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for setting up 300 MW ISTS connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited for setting 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects (Tranche VIII).

Subsequent to this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in capacity increases to 13.6 GW. The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 9.8 GW by CY24, up from 7.3 GW currentl

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

