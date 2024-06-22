TVS Motor inks pact with CSC Grameen eStores for its CV range

TVS Motor Company announced that it has signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its 3-wheelers commercial vehicle range.

The said partnership will enable CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVS Motors commercial vehicles. VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives or delivery of vehicles, through the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network.

The TVS commercial vehicle range comprising of TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax, TVS King Duramax Plus and TVS King Kargo will get listed on the CSC e-store this weekend.

CSC Grameen eStore was started by CSC eGov, the apex enterprise set up with the support of the Government of India to digitally empower citizens of India.

Rajat Gupta, business head of commercial mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are excited to be on the CSC Grameen eStore. This partnership will help us expand our reach to areas so far untapped. VLEs being integrated in the their respective ecosystems, will ensure that as our first touchpoints, they are able to explain the product proposition in a language and environment that customers are familiar with. It will not just facilitate sales but also bring about a deeper customer connect.

Avani Kapoor, Sr Vice President , Business Head, CSC Grameen eStore said, We welcome the TVS Motor Company on the CSC network. With a mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat, our aim is to bring world class products to rural areas. Commercial mobility is a key requirement for the country and its social and economic well-being. With TVS on the platform, VLEs get a wonderful portfolio of 3-wheelers to sell and customers get a great proposition to buy. We couldnt have been more pleased.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company has reported 18% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 485 crore on 24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,169 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.14% to end at Rs 2,429 on Friday, 21 June 2024.

