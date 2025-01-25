Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 47037.12 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 16.56% to Rs 12883.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11052.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 47037.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40865.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income47037.1240865.23 15 OPM %28.7639.00 -PBDT18501.3015401.82 20 PBT18501.3015401.82 20 NP12883.3711052.60 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 29.18% in the December 2024 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2024 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 17.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Bell reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story