ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 47037.12 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 16.56% to Rs 12883.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11052.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 47037.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40865.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47037.1240865.2328.7639.0018501.3015401.8218501.3015401.8212883.3711052.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News