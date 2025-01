NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 17.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 505.08 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 17.98% to Rs 65.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 505.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 446.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.505.08446.1483.8588.55293.80238.8499.2480.1865.6155.61

