Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 29.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 29.18% to Rs 71.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.13% to Rs 1130.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1301.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1130.881301.7510.879.64129.09161.1997.20131.1471.39100.81

