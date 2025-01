GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.44% to Rs 567.37 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport rose 159.41% to Rs 60.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 567.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 455.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.567.37455.9460.8854.14214.80146.2592.2534.8360.9123.48

