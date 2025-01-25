Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 49.25 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 50.44% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 49.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.2546.746.4011.723.125.282.334.591.693.41

