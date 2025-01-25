Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 49.25 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries declined 50.44% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 49.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales49.2546.74 5 OPM %6.4011.72 -PBDT3.125.28 -41 PBT2.334.59 -49 NP1.693.41 -50
