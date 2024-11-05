ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1269.7, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.15% rally in NIFTY and a 17.21% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1269.7, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 23906.15. The Sensex is at 78483.58, down 0.38%.ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 2.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51215.25, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1290.1, up 0.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

