Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 698.45, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.24% in last one year as compared to a 23.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.62% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 698.45, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 78546.92, down 0.3%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 7.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9242.9, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Singer Avadhoot Gupte buys luxury apartment in Bandra for Rs 7.75 crore

Scientists predict next human and mammal extinction from Earth in new study

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts at 78,700; Nifty at 23,950; Health, Cons Dur weigh

Why NRIs in UAE, US, and Saudi choose health insurance in India: Explained

Adani Ports hits 5-month low; down 7% in two days post October biz update

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story