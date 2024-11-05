Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 698.45, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.24% in last one year as compared to a 23.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.62% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 698.45, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 78546.92, down 0.3%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 7.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9242.9, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

