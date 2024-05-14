Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd Slides 0.31%

ICICI Bank Ltd Slides 0.31%

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 1.8% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.31% today to trade at Rs 1124. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.15% to quote at 54423.03. The index is down 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.22% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 8.75 % over last one year compared to the 16.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 1.8% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2008 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1169.3 on 30 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 898.85 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 0.84%

Banking shares gain

Banking stocks slide

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 1.47%

Financials shares gain

Nifty trades above 22,100; breadth strong

Vedanta Ltd Spikes 1.92%

Hindalco updates on proposed IPO of Novelis

L&amp;T Technology Services named among Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story