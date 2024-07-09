ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.18%, up for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1237.25, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% jump in NIFTY and a 17.02% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1237.25, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 10.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52425.8, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

