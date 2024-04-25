Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.65%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.65%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1103.9, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.65% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% jump in NIFTY and a 12.6% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1103.9, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22396.45. The Sensex is at 73852.17, down 0%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 1.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1105.3, up 0.89% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 20.65% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% jump in NIFTY and a 12.6% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

