ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Bajaj Holdings to react to their earnings

ICICI Bank: The bank reported 17.38% increase in net profit to Rs 10,707.53 crore on a 20.74% rise in total income to Rs 43,597.14 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto maker's standalone net profit jumped 47.80% to Rs 3,877.8 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 2,623.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Net sales jumped 19.06% year on year (YoY) to Rs 36,697.5 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

HCL Technologies: The IT majors consolidated net profit declined 8.37% to Rs 3,986 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 4,350 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 28,499 crore in the March quarter from Rs 28,446 crore recorded in the preceding quarter of FY24.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: The company reported consolidatd net profit of Rs 2716 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to net profit of Rs 1353 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income rose to Rs 1222 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 106 crore in Q4 FY23.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company reported 11.05% increase in net profit to Rs 662.37 crore on 14.25% rise in total income to Rs 4,474.57 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The life insurer's net profit rose 4.37% to Rs 810.80 crore on 64.73% jump in total income to Rs 37,567.50 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

RBL Bank: The private lender's standalone net profit jumped 30.1% to Rs 352.64 crore on 27.08% jump in total income to Rs 4,214.56 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Yes Bank: The private lenders standalone net profit zoomed 123.23% to Rs 451.89 crore in Q4 FY24 as against RS 202.43 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Total income grew by 24.87% year on year to Rs 9,015.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The asset management companys consolidated net profit jumps 53.71% to Rs 208.38 crore on 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 365.57 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Ircon International: Ircon International said that its joint venture, Ircon-DRA has been awarded the Letter of award (LOA) from East Coast Railway for the construction of Kottavalasa-Koraput Doubling Project in Andhra Pradesh on EPC mode.

Patanjali Foods: The board of directors of Patanjali Foods discussed the initial proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved (PAL) for a sale of PALs non-food business undertaking to the company.

