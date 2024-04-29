Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 3671.77 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 10.54% to Rs 553.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 3671.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3242.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.93% to Rs 2320.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1623.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 13580.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12774.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

