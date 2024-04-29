Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2024 quarter

L&amp;T Finance consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 3671.77 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 10.54% to Rs 553.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 3671.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3242.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.93% to Rs 2320.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1623.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 13580.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12774.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3671.773242.86 13 13580.5812774.95 6 OPM %55.8659.65 -59.2558.81 - PBDT721.68690.97 4 3143.802241.89 40 PBT694.02662.44 5 3029.032130.65 42 NP553.88501.08 11 2320.101623.25 43

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

