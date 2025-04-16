ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 5225.58 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 1.91% to Rs 509.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 519.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 5225.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4368.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.74% to Rs 2508.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1918.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 19800.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16866.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5225.584368.2519800.2016866.4711.6515.7916.5714.92668.20697.793321.312555.18668.20697.793321.312555.18509.59519.502508.291918.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News