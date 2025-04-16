Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.770.66 17 2.572.68 -4 OPM %20.786.06 -1.563.36 - PBDT0.330.04 725 0.220.13 69 PBT0.29-0.01 LP 0.06-0.04 LP NP0.23-0.01 LP 0.04-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 48.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Delta Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story