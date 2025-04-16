Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 16369.17 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 121.85% to Rs 385.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 16369.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14788.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.36% to Rs 1185.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 850.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 47259.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41759.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16369.1714788.46 11 47259.4141759.67 13 OPM %2.54-1.88 -2.14-2.42 - PBDT598.10270.41 121 1581.811028.34 54 PBT598.10270.41 121 1581.811028.34 54 NP385.28173.67 122 1185.52850.66 39

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

