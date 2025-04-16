ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 16369.17 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 121.85% to Rs 385.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 16369.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14788.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.36% to Rs 1185.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 850.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 47259.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41759.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
