Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Delta Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Delta Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Ganesha Ecosphere invests Rs 2-cr in associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain

Premium

Result preview: Capital goods sector may see modest profit growth in Q4

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story