ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 4368.25 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 18.89% to Rs 519.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 436.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 4368.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3726.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.96% to Rs 1918.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1729.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 16866.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14822.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

4368.253726.0316866.4714822.8515.32-9.5414.477.54697.79572.512555.182112.53697.79572.512555.182112.53519.50436.961918.591729.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News