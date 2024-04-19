Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024
Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 4368.25 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 18.89% to Rs 519.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 436.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 4368.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3726.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.96% to Rs 1918.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1729.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 16866.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14822.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4368.253726.03 17 16866.4714822.85 14 OPM %15.32-9.54 -14.477.54 - PBDT697.79572.51 22 2555.182112.53 21 PBT697.79572.51 22 2555.182112.53 21 NP519.50436.96 19 1918.591729.05 11

