ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 1.32 lakh equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 132,250 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 948 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)', on 09 December 2025 at 11:38 a.m. IST.

