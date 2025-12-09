Solarworld Energy Solutions secures order worth Rs 806 cr

For development of 200 MW / 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems in Gujarat

Solarworld Energy Solutions has signed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam on 08 December 2025 for the development of 200 MW / 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Gujarat. The order is valued at Rs 806.40 crore.

