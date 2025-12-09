OneSource Specialty Pharma allots 23,000 equity shares under ESOP

OneSource Specialty Pharma has allotted 23,000 equity shares under ESOP on 09 December 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 11,45,62,136/- (constituting of 11,45,62,136 equity shares of Re 1/- each) to Rs 11,45,85,136/- (constituting of 11,45,85,136 equity shares of Re 1/- each).

