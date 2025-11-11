Canara Bank reduces MCLRs by 5 bps across tenors

With effect from 12 November 2025

Canara Bank announced that the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 12 November 2025 shall be as under:

Overnight MCLR - 7.90%

One month - 7.95%

Three month - 8.15%

Six month - 8.50%

One year - 8.70%

Two year - 8.85%

Three year - 8.90%

