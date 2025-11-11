Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For purpose of procurement of renewable power under captive power generation mechanism

BASF India has signed the Share Purchase Agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on 11t November, 2025 to acquire 26% equity share capital in Clean Max Amalfi & will thereafter sign the Shareholders Agreement, Energy Supply Agreement & other ancillary agreements in due course, in order to avail the benefit available to the captive users under the Applicable Laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cello World to reintroduce "Cello" brand for stationery and writing instruments

Board of Gujarat State Petronet approves investment in JV GSPL India Gasnet

Canara Bank reduces MCLRs by 5 bps across tenors

TCS partners with Norway-based SINTEF

HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story