BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

For purpose of procurement of renewable power under captive power generation mechanism

BASF India has signed the Share Purchase Agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on 11t November, 2025 to acquire 26% equity share capital in Clean Max Amalfi & will thereafter sign the Shareholders Agreement, Energy Supply Agreement & other ancillary agreements in due course, in order to avail the benefit available to the captive users under the Applicable Laws.

