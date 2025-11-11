Cello World to reintroduce "Cello" brand for stationery and writing instruments

Cello World (CWL) will enter into an agreement through one of its wholly owned subsidiary to bring back Cello Brand for Stationery and Writing Instruments under its umbrella.
Towards this, Cello Plastic Industrial Works (CPIW), a member of the Promoter Group of CWL, the umbrella entity holding the Cello brand in other classes as well, will acquire the trademark for Stationery and Writing Instruments i.e. Cello Brand from BIC Group.
Cello World through one of its wholly owned subsidiary will enter into an agreement to lease the trademark for Cello Brand for Stationery and Writing Instruments from CPIW on the same terms like it has been doing for the other classes.
Upon execution of this agreement with CPIW, Cello World will operate Stationery and Writing Instruments portfolio among two brands namely, Cello and Unomax.
