ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 8.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 7874.66 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 8.80% to Rs 224.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 7874.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7020.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7874.667020.030.43-3.98271.02216.27271.02216.27224.34206.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp