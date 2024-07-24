ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 8.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 7874.66 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 8.80% to Rs 224.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 7874.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7020.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7874.667020.03 12 OPM %0.43-3.98 -PBDT271.02216.27 25 PBT271.02216.27 25 NP224.34206.19 9
