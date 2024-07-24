Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 8.80% in the June 2024 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 8.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 7874.66 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 8.80% to Rs 224.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 7874.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7020.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7874.667020.03 12 OPM %0.43-3.98 -PBDT271.02216.27 25 PBT271.02216.27 25 NP224.34206.19 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US election: Musk confirms giving 'some' donations to pro-Trump super PAC

Budget 2024: Well-defined, well-responsible Budget, says Usispf Ceo Aghi

Budget 2024: Abolition of angel tax a landmark reform, says Usispf

Encouraged by Budget's focus to increase integration into GVCs: USIBC

US President Biden returns to White House after testing Covid negative

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story