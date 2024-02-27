ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 535.25, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.2% jump in NIFTY and a 14.58% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 535.25, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 22183.2. The Sensex is at 73067.9, up 0.38%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20619.7, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 532.4, up 1.58% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 82.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

