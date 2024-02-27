HFCL hits 52-week high on Rs 40-cr order win

The telecom company on Monday announced that it has received purchase orders worth approximately Rs 40.36 crore for supply of optical fiber cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country.

The order involves supplying of various types of optical fiber cables as per customer specifications. The domestic order is to be executed by June 2023.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technology products to its customers. HFCLs strong R&D expertise coupled with its global system integration services and decades of experience in fiber optics enable it to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 14.44% to Rs 82.24 crore on 4.92% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,032.31 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of HFCL added 0.39% to Rs 115.25 on the BSE. The counter hit a 52 week high at Rs 117.75 in intraday today.

