Punjab National Bank spurts 0.9%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.06, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 4.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59711.55, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.89, up 0.99% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 17.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.